Welcome to bmarks. This is a bookmarking website that organizes your links using tags instead of categories.

Importing

You can import your bookmarks from Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Internet Explorer, as long as they're in the Netscape bookmark format. Your directories will be converted to tags automatically. If you have a bookmark inside the folders "Photography -> Music" it'll get the tags "Photography" and "Music". If you have a bookmark inside the folders "Music -> Photography", it will get the tags "Photography" and "Music" as well.

Adding bookmarks

URL

That's the link to your bookmarked site. If you copy and paste it, the title will be fetched from the page automatically and added to the Name field as long as it is blank.

Name

Tags

The name of your bookmark.

Comma or space separated tags for your bookmark. "music, songwriting, people" tags a bookmark as "music", "songwriting" and "people". So does "music songwriting people". So does "music, songwriting people"!

Descriptions

When you add a bookmark, you can write a description for it using Markdown syntax.

Viewing bookmarks

You can sort bookmark listings by name or by date (most recent first). The description for a bookmark is hidden by default and can be seen by clicking on [+] . Clicking expand all will expand all descriptions, and collapse all will close all of them.

Privacy

Public profiles

If you set your profile to public, everyone can see your bookmarks unless they're tagged as "private".

Unlisted tags

If you prefix a tag with a dot, like ".notsosecret", bookmarks tagged with it won't show up if another user's browsing your tags or bookmarks, but you can still share links to that tag.

Private profiles

If you set your profile to private, nobody can see your bookmarks unless they're tagged as "public".

Contact / Contribute

If you need anything or have a suggestion just send an email to felipecortezfi@gmail.com. Marks is open-source software built with Python and Django. You can find all the code at GitHub.